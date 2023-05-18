British Rapper Slowthai Accused Of Rape, Disappears From Multiple Festival Lineups

OXFORDSHIRE, UK Grammy-nominated British rapper Slowthai is facing sexual assault charges in the UK and appears to have been dropped from multiple upcoming festival appearances.

Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was charged on May 15th with two counts of of rape in connection with an alleged assault of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021.

According to The Guardian, Slowthai appeared via video before an Oxfordshire Magistrate on Tuesday and subsequently made bail ahead of a further court appearance in the Oxford crown court in June.

In a statement posted to social media, Slowthai refuted the charges against him. “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

As Rolling Stone noted, Slowthai appears to have been dropped from multiple festival lineups after news of his legal issues came to the fore. While the festivals have not commented on the changes, Slowthai is no longer listed on the lineups for Belfast’s AVA Festival, his headlining slot at Forbidden Fruits and Glastonbury. Other festivals where his name no longer appears on the lineup include Parklife, as well as the Reading and Leeds festivals.

At press time, he’s still listed on the bill for Down The Rabbit Hole in the Netherlands, and Australia’s Splendour In The Grass.