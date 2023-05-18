TikTok Tests A Direct Integration With Apple Music, Other Streamers

(Hypebot) — TikTok is testing a feature enabling users who discover music on its short video platform to “save and enjoy that track on a premium streaming platform.”

If launched widely, this could mean that billions of music clips on TikTok lead to full streams and real artist engagement. That has been a critical demand of music industry executives grappling with how to turn activity on the wildly popular platform into dollars.

“Short-form video that doesn’t lead anywhere is the most dangerous thing I’ve seen the music business face in a long time,” YouTube music head Lyor Cohen stated late last year.

The TikTok test includes an ‘Add Song’ button when watching videos that include music that leads to ‘Add songs from TikTok to your preferred music app.’ Currently, Apple Music is the only option.

TikTok confirmed the test and its intention to Music Ally which first spotted the test: “We are currently testing a feature which will help fans who discover music on TikTok to save and enjoy that track on a premium streaming platform, which will in turn benefit artists and the music industry.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.