Amber Davis Named SVP At Warner Chappell Music UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The UK office of Warner Music’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the promotion of Amber Davis to the role of Senior Vice President.

In her new role, Davis will take on an expanded role in developing WCM’s strategy in the UK, reporting to Shani Gonzales, WCM UK’s Managing Director.

She will also continue in her previous role as WCM UK’s Head of A&R, overseeing the A&R team for the music publisher’s regional operations.

She joined WCM UK as Creative Director in 2014 and was upped to lead A&R in 2019. She’s played a key role in signing and developing creatives such as CeeBeats, Celeste, Dave, Fraser T. Smith, J Hus, Legendury Beatz, Skepta, Stormzy and Willow Kayne.

“I’m honored to be stepping into this wider role at Warner Chappell Music. We have an incredible team here and a roster of world-class songwriters that I’m extremely privileged to work with. I believe our A&R team is the best there is and I’m grateful to work with such a strong, dynamic team of individuals. I’m excited to carry on discovering the best UK talent whilst also working with our senior leadership team to drive the company forward. I’d like to thank Shani, Carianne Marshall and Guy Moot for this incredible new opportunity,” Davis said.

Amber is one of the industry’s most important executives, and her success and passion has helped Warner Chappell Music UK become a leading player in the music business. Her care, dedication and ability to read the market will make her an invaluable asset in her new role. I’d like to congratulate her on this promotion and I look forward to supporting her as she develops further,” added WCM’s Shani Gonzales.