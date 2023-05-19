Juneteenth Celebration At The Greek With Miguel, Davido and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, a first-of-its-kind concert experience produced by a team of Black creators from Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, marks this celebration with a diverse lineup. Juneteenth is the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States. It is now a federally recognized national holiday widely celebrated among African-American communities and others.

The anticipated event, which debuted last year, returns with CNN as a broadcast partner and the iconic Greek Theatre as the backdrop for an immersive musical and cultural experience. The networks will offer programming to uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.

In its second year, Juneteenth will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry; the initial list of performing artists includes Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci, with more artists and presenters to be announced. Additionally, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Questlove will join as the evening’s Musical Directors.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” said Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

“We are thrilled to continue to elevate the importance of the Juneteenth holiday,” said Johnita P. Due, EVP of Integrity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide. “I look forward to the electricity of the 2023 show. It is meticulously crafted as an expression of the excellence and resilience of the Black community and the ongoing pursuit of equality.”

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will air worldwide on all CNN platforms and OWN nationally on Monday (June 19) at 8 pm ET. In 2022, the acclaimed special attracted the No. 1 Black Audience in all of Cable and Broadcast Television for the 8 -11 pm timeslot. This year’s expansive cross-platform coverage of will be simulcast across CNN and OWN.