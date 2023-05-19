Live Nation Tapped To Operate A New Live Entertainment Complex In South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and South Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City, announced a plan to build a new entertainment complex in Busan, South Korea’s second most populous city after the nation’s capital, Seoul.

The proposed complex includes a 20,000-capacity arena, an exhibition center, as well as hotels and an educational facility to foster the growth of talent in the K-pop scene.

Live Nation has been tapped to manage, book content and promote at the arena and will contribute its expertise to the project during the planning and construction phases as well.

According to Live Nation, Busan City will assist with the approval procedures relevant to the project site and provide administrative support for the project.

Three sites around Busan are currently being evaluated as potential locations for the new complex.

“The arena will become a hub of tourism empowered by K-pop, contributing to the local and national economy. The complex will create many opportunities and synergies with other cultural organizations in Busan including Osiria Sightseeing Complex, Haeundae Beach and local festivals like Busan Fireworks Festival and G-Star. We are looking forward to seeing Busan transforming into a global city full of cultural diversity,” stated Busan’s Mayor, Heong-Joon Park.

“As we continue to expand our global venue business, Busan will be an important touring hub for global superstars who are touring more of the world, as well as K-pop and local artists. We’re excited to help create more opportunities for artists and fans to connect, while also contributing to the growing tourism in the city,” added Live Nation president & CEO Michael Rapino.