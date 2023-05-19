New Live Music Venue – VAI Amphitheater Set To Open At VAI Resort In Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – VAI Resort has announced the latest addition to its upcoming $1 billion destination resort in Arizona – the VAI Amphitheater. The new venue is scheduled to open in 2024, with music and live entertainment at its core, embodying the resort’s mission to become a top destination for concerts and performing artists.

With a $40 million stage and state-of-the-art technology, the VAI Amphitheater delivers a large-scale venue experience in an intimate atmosphere where most fans are less than 100 feet from the stage.

The VAI Amphitheater is set against the backdrop of the stunning 60-acre VAI Resort, featuring white sand beaches and over 1,100 guest rooms; the new venue offers multiple viewing options, ensuring every guest has an unbeatable view of the stage. From hotel room balconies and sky boxes to VIP booths, cabanas, and high-end stadium seats, the VAI Amphitheater has a capacity of over 8,000 seats.

Situated just minutes from Metro Phoenix in Glendale, the strategic location of the VAI Amphitheater makes it an ideal destination for music lovers from across the country. With a year-round programming lineup featuring diverse artists and mini residencies, this venue offers flexibility, adaptability, and expandability.

What truly sets the VAI Amphitheater apart is its commitment to providing a seamless experience for artists. Every aspect of the artist’s journey has been meticulously designed to create a “Plug & Play” concept eliminating the need for artists to bring their own equipment.

It also features exclusive backstage amenities, including a back-of-house elevator and underground tunnels connecting the Rockstar Suite directly to the performance green room, ensuring privacy and convenience for artists. In addition, VAI Amphitheater is designed to inspire creativity and provide the perfect setting for artists to unwind and recharge between shows.

“I am incredibly excited to unveil the VAI Amphitheater,” notes Howard Weiss, Vice President of Entertainment for VAI Resort. “We wanted to create a venue that captured the essence of VAI: a place where music is not just an afterthought but the very foundation of the guest experience. The VAI Amphitheater represents the pinnacle of that vision, boasting unparalleled acoustics, stunning views, and cutting-edge technology that will create a fully integrated concert experience in a way that’s never been before. As a result, we believe the VAI Amphitheater will set the new standard for live, outdoor entertainment.”

VAI Amphitheater has partnered with industry-leading companies such as TAIT and Solotech. As a result, the venue will feature the most innovative technology, including a custom and permanently installed SFX system, cutting-edge lighting, and a comprehensive camera package, guaranteeing a visually stunning experience for all guests.

Adam Davis, CEO of TAIT Group, shares his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Our team was thrilled to partner with VAI Amphitheater and embraced the opportunity to design the infrastructure for such a comprehensive venue, delivering on their vision of a truly one-of-a-kind experience that VAI offers both artists and audiences alike.”

“At VAI Resort, we’re dedicated to providing our guests with an unparalleled experience, including the artists who perform on our stage,” adds Weiss. “We’ve spared no expense in outfitting the VAI Amphitheater, ensuring that every aspect of the performance is flawless. From the sound and lighting to video automation and a jaw-dropping LED Rotunda, we’ve tried to think of everything an artist needs to put on an unforgettable show. So whether it’s an A-list artist or a national tour, the VAI Amphitheater has everything they need to deliver a stadium-style performance in a much more intimate setting.”

To achieve the “wow factor” elements, VAI Amphitheater will include the most integrated and custom technology package, including:

• TAIT Navigator Automation platform & control

• 12×12 Custom Stage Lift

• A robust Camera Package via Sony HDC3500L 4K Studio Cameras + Fuijnon 107 – 4K Box Lenses

• Two Custom Double-sided LED IMAGS 24’ X 44’

• Video Server by Disguise

• Video Routing by Ross Ultrix

• A custom LED Rotunda and Video Wall with 16 rotating and traversing 9’ X 29’ video panels

• Main PA: L’Acoustics K1 & K2, supported by K1SB & KS28’s – Audio Control / Digico Quantum

• 200+ Robe Lighting Fixtures – Show Communication system – Riedel Digital and Wireless Bolero

• GrandMA Full Size lighting control with interchangeable show lighting control for hotel balconies

• Custom & permanent installed SFX system, including Lasers, Cryo, water and flame effects

• State-of-the-Art “Unreal” powered previsualization room in stage basement

• 30,000 square feet under the main stage supporting artist catering and hospitality areas, green rooms, dressing rooms, private restrooms, bars, audiovisual / tour production offices, load-in and load-out staging areas & much more.

“We’re committed to creating a new type of venue, a visionary new concept that is a true game-changer in the world of music and hospitality,” adds Grant Fisher, President of VAI Global Development. “Our aim isn’t just to build the greatest venue in Arizona but to set a new standard for live entertainment globally. We’re excited to share this vision with the world and look forward to welcoming artists and music fans from every corner of the globe to the VAI Amphitheater at the VAI Resort.”