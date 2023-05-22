Niall Horan Announces ‘The Show’ Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan announced plans for ‘The Show’ Live On Tour 2024, in support of his forthcoming Capitol Records album of the same name, which is due on June 9th.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off with a hometown show at SSE Arena Belfast on February 21st, with dates set throughout the U.K. and Europe through March.

In April, Horan heads to Australia and New Zealand for a series of shows, concluding at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on May 3rd.

The North American leg gets underway on May 29, 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and include shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (June 3), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27) before wrapping on July 31st at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Niall Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre