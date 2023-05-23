Fix The Tix Asks Artists To Sign Letter Demanding Congress Limit Scalping, Fix Ticketing

(Hypebot) — The new Fix The Tix Coalition is asking artists to sign a letter to the U.S. Congress calling on them to limit ticket scalping and fix the broken concert ticketing system.

“Please consider signing if you are an artist that is fed up with a ticket ecosystem that allows scalpers and professional ticket brokers to price gouge your fans while using deceptive practices to divert revenue away from your shows.“

NIVA, NITO, UMG, RIAA, A2IM, See Tickets, and other major music industry organizations formed Fix The Tix to work to reform ticketing. Included are major trade groups and companies that represent venues, promoters, agents, managers, the performing arts, artist, and songwriter groups, recorded music, and independent ticketing companies.

“We are coming together to protect fans from price gouging and deceptive and predatory ticketing practices,” read their recent launch statement

Learn more and consider signing the letter here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.