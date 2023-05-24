Chicago’s Eclectic Rock Band, Umphrey’s McGee Celebrates 25 Years With New Rockumentary ‘Frame x Frame’

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – “A celebration of 25 years of music and the next best show” is how Chicago-formed improv-rockers Umphrey’s McGee (UM) describes Frame x Frame, an all-new retrospective “rockusensory” film about the band who have stepped on stage together more than 2600 times – and growing.

Premiering in-person and virtually via nugs.net on June 11, Frame x Frame features footage from the band’s archive, tells the endearing story of a band taking their craft seriously while never taking themselves too seriously with the keen eye of director Pete Herzog and producer Kevin Browning. “I love music documentaries, and in 2011, I had a vision that I wanted to direct a 25th-anniversary rockumentary for UM,” says Herzog. “Since 2006, our family has been vacationing around the band’s tour schedule and have seen some amazing sights, met some incredibly kind people, and rocked the hell out of some concerts.”

Frame x Frame will premiere live on nugs.net at 7:30 pm ET, with a Q&A immediately following. Pre-orders for the premiere will begin today (May 24) at 11 am ET. Early patron pricing is $19.99 and shifts to $24.99 after the first 500 pre-orders. As a small thank you for the continued patronage, the first 500 pre-orders of the virtual stream will have their name in the film’s credits.

There will be a special in-person premiere at the historic Music Box Theatre for those in Chicago. The live Q&A will take place on stage after the screening with UM members Brendan Bayliss and Andy Farag alongside director Herzog and producer Browning. The Music Box premiere tickets are $24.99 and will go on sale today (May 24) at noon CT.

Umphrey’s will continue celebrating their quarter-century anniversary on tour this summer. After the annual Summer Camp Music Festival, the band will make a run through New England before heading west for two nights at Morrison, CO’s beloved Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 16 & 17, then onto a quick, post-Rocks flight to Tennessee for their Sunday Bonnaroo set – UM’s 10th appearance since playing on the farm for the festival’s inaugural year in 2002.

Umphrey’s McGee On Tour:

May 26-28 – Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival

June 1 – Mashantucket, CT – Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

June 2 – Hampton Beach, NH- Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

June 3 – Hyannis, MA- Cape Cod Melody Tent

June 4 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

June 15 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

June 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 17 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

June 29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

June 30 – Scranton, PA – The Peach Music Festival

July 1 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival

July 2 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

July 13-15 – Snowshoe, WV – 4848 Festival

Aug. 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

Aug. 18 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Utica, NY – Saranac Brewery

Aug. 24 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mars Music Hall

Aug. 25 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Aug. 26 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Aug. 27 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Sept. 9-10 – Indianapolis, IN – ALL IN Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sept. 15 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

Sept. 16 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

Sept. 17 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM