The Voice Crowns Gina Miles As Season 23 Winner & Blake Shelton Retires His “Coaching” Cowboy Hat

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The final two contestants, Gina Miles and Grace West, stood hand in hand on the stage – awaiting their fate on Tuesday’s season 23 finale of The Voice (May 23). The Voice host, Carson Daly, said, “This was the closest margin in Voice history,” right before Miles was crowned the winner.

Miles beat out her fellow Top 5 contestants, including Team Blake’s West and NOIVAS, sibling trio Sorelle on Chance the Rapper’s team and Kelly Clarkson’s D. Smooth.

When all was said and done, coach Niall Horan’s team member beat out retiring coach Blake Shelton, who announced he was exiting the show after this season after 12 years and was given tributes throughout the two-hour finale.

The Illinois-born 18-year-old and Sacramento, CA-based singer wowed viewers and stunned coaches with her performances, including “Wicked Game” (Chris Isaak), “New York State of Mind” (Billy Joel), “Somebody That I Used to Know” (Goyte), and more.

Following her win, The Voice Twitter account posted a photo of Miles and her coach with a line pulled from his group One Direction’s 2011 song, “One Thing”: “You’ve got that one thing.”

you’ve got that one thing (🏆) pic.twitter.com/pJIA9eMt2T — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

The Voice will return in the fall of 2023 with coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Reba McEntire, who is taking over Shelton’s “country” spot.