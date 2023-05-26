Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger Launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music superstar Blake Shelton and renowned showrunner Lee Metzger have launched a new production company, Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

The announcement comes on the heels of Shelton leaving NBC’s The Voice after serving as a coach for 23 seasons, and Metzger was an executive producer for 13 of those.

Shelton boasts 28 No. 1 radio singles and is an ACM, AMA, CMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award winner. Metzger previously worked as an executive producer on HBO’s Legendary and produced the podcast of Stephen King’s short story, Strawberry Spring, which he is adapting as a feature film.

Their last collaboration, the hit series Barmageddon, was a Critic’s Choice Award winner and just ended its second season.

“I’m excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker, Lee Metzger,” says Shelton. “He was one of the first people I met at The Voice, and we’re enjoying working together currently on Barmageddon. We’ve always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn’t screw this up, it’s going to be great,” he laughs.

“Over the years of working with Blake, we’ve created some incredible T.V. moments, now with the success of Barmageddon, we’ve realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch,” says Metzger. Then, laughing, he adds, “I’m looking forward to producing our own entertainment brand and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he’s left The Voice, it’s not like he has anything better to do.”