Celine Dion Cancels All Remaining 2023 And 2024 Performances Due To Health Issues

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Celine Dion announced the cancellation of all of her upcoming tour dates for 2023 and 2024 while she seeks treatment for ongoing neurological issues.
In a statement released by her team on Friday, a rep said: Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, which was scheduled to run from August 26, 2023 in Amsterdam through October 4, 2023 in Helsinki; then continuing from March 6, 2024 in Prague through April 22, 2024 in London. We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.
“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” Dion added.
Dion was in the middle of her Courage World Tour in 2020, having completed 52 shows when the pandemic took hold. Since then, Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing. She is undergoing care and evaluation by medical specialists to treat the condition.
Since then, Celine has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing. Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.
The cancellations include more than 40 shows in Europe and the UK.
Affected dates:
Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Aug 26, 27 & 29, 2023
Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena Sep 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2023
Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Sept 17, 18 & 20, 2023
Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Sept 23-24, 2023
Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena Sept 27-28, 2023
Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena Sep 30, 2023
Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Hall Oct 3-4, 2023
Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena Mar 06, 2024
Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena Mar 08, 2024
Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Mar 10, 2024
Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Zurich Mar 13-14, 2024
Zagreb, Croatia – Zagreb Arena Mar 16, 2024
Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Mar 19, 2024
Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena Mar 21, 2024
Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle Mar 23, 2024
Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena Mar 26, 2024
Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle Mar 28, 2024
Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Mar 31, 2024
Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena Apr 02, 2024
Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena Apr 5-6, 2024
Manchester, England – AO Arena Manchester Apr 9-10, 2024
Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro, Glasgow Apr 13-14, 2024
Birmingham England – Utilita Arena Apr 17-18, 2024
London, England – The O2 Apr 21-22, 2024