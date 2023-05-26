Celine Dion Cancels All Remaining 2023 And 2024 Performances Due To Health Issues

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Celine Dion announced the cancellation of all of her upcoming tour dates for 2023 and 2024 while she seeks treatment for ongoing neurological issues.

In a statement released by her team on Friday, a rep said: Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, which was scheduled to run from August 26, 2023 in Amsterdam through October 4, 2023 in Helsinki; then continuing from March 6, 2024 in Prague through April 22, 2024 in London. We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” Dion added.

Dion was in the middle of her Courage World Tour in 2020, having completed 52 shows when the pandemic took hold. Since then, Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing. She is undergoing care and evaluation by medical specialists to treat the condition.

The cancellations include more than 40 shows in Europe and the UK.

Affected dates:

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Aug 26, 27 & 29, 2023

Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena Sep 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2023

Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Sept 17, 18 & 20, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Sept 23-24, 2023

Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena Sept 27-28, 2023

Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena Sep 30, 2023

Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Hall Oct 3-4, 2023

Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena Mar 06, 2024

Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena Mar 08, 2024

Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Mar 10, 2024

Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Zurich Mar 13-14, 2024

Zagreb, Croatia – Zagreb Arena Mar 16, 2024

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Mar 19, 2024

Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena Mar 21, 2024

Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle Mar 23, 2024

Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena Mar 26, 2024

Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle Mar 28, 2024

Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Mar 31, 2024

Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena Apr 02, 2024

Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena Apr 5-6, 2024

Manchester, England – AO Arena Manchester Apr 9-10, 2024

Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro, Glasgow Apr 13-14, 2024

Birmingham England – Utilita Arena Apr 17-18, 2024

London, England – The O2 Apr 21-22, 2024