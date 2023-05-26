The Beachlife Ranch Announces Lineup With Brad Paisley, Jack Johnson, Wynonna Judd & More

REDONDO BEACH, CA (CelebrityAccess) – BeachLife Ranch is returning for Round 2, taking place September 22 – 24 on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach. Beachlife founders and promoters Allen Sanford, Rob Lissner and Jim Lindberg of Pennywise have announced the daily lineup for its second annual event.

The three-day event will be headlined by Jack Johnson, Brad Paisley, and The Doobie Brothers. Others set to attend are Wynonna Judd, Chris Isaak, Parmalee, Midland, Cody Jinks, Shooter Jennings, The Avett Brothers, Shakey Graves, The Marshall Tucker Band and many more.

BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture with headliners The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Wilco and many more. It followed the previous sold-out BeachLife Festival, Southern California’s premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience that established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

BeachLife’s exclusive dining SideStage Experience will also be a core element of BeachLife Ranch, with a southern flair featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of “Texas heat” influencing the top-notch cuisine. The SideStage Experience is the best seat in the house to dine, allowing guests to be seated onstage and enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef. At the same time, their favorite musicians perform, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.

3-Day and Weekend Warrior GA, GA+, VIP, Outlaw and Admiral passes are on sale now via the official website HERE.