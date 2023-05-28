Avery King Opens New Public Relations Firm – King Publicity

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Avery King has formed her own public relations (PR) firm – King Publicity. Before starting her own firm, King served as Director of Publicity at Elicity PR. During her seven years at Elicity, King worked with clients such as Easton Corbin, Ben Rector, Carter Faith, Austin Burke, and more.

At her new firm, King will continue to represent clients Faith and Burke, Aaron Watson and Anna Rose.

“Since I moved to Nashville seven years ago, I’ve been lucky enough to work with countless incredibly talented people. Along the way, I’ve made it my mission to encourage many artists to chase their dreams fearlessly while providing them the best support I can,” shares King. “Now, it’s my turn to follow my own advice. I can’t even express how honored and grateful I am to have such an amazing group of people in my corner, cheering me on every step of the way. I look forward to continuing this journey and finding new ways to serve my clients better and meet their needs.”

In addition, King also spent many years leading the board of Solid, a local music industry non-profit, where she coordinated efforts to raise more than $400,000 for the organization. She was a driving force behind the group’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force launch, a coordinated effort to increase representation in the industry.