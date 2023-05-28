Ricochet Signs With Encore Music Group To Release First Album In Over a Decade

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – American Country Music (ACM) award-winning 90s country vocal group, Ricochet, best known for their chart-topping single, “Daddy’s Money,” Top-10 hits, “What Do I Know,” “Love is Stronger Than Pride,” and the Top-20 “He Left A Lot To Be Desired,” has signed with Encore Music Group (EMG) to release the band’s first LP in over a decade.

Ricochet Then & Now … The Hits & More (distributed by Smith Music Group), is set for release on August 18 and will mark the 30th anniversary of the band, formed in 1993.

The 16-track project, with various tracks being produced by Robert Wright, Justin Spears, Pat McMakin, and Eric Silver, reflects the group’s past success with new renditions of their classic hits and introduces 8 new songs indicative that the group has no plans of calling it quits anytime soon.

Despite the change in band members throughout the years, Ricochet still possesses their trademark harmonious vocal sound and is considered one of the hardest-working bands in the business. For nearly twenty years, original lead vocalist Heath Wright has maintained the group’s fan base with a hefty tour schedule. Current band members are Chris Hempfling (vocals, drums), Rick Toops (vocals, keys), Bruce Bennett (vocals, bass), and Larry Hight (vocals, rhythm/lead guitar, steel, dobro, and saxophone).

“This is an exciting time for Ricochet. The 90s era of country music is hotter than ever and people are able to find our music quicker than ever, so to release our hits and new music for the first time in over 20 years is exciting,” says Wright. “I hope everyone enjoys hearing these new recordings as much as we loved recording them.

Track Listing

THEN:

What Do I Know

Daddy’s Money

Love Is Stronger Than Pride

He Left A Lot To Be Desired

What You Leave Behind

That’s Love

NOW:

Keep You Lovin’ Me

No Wrong Way

It’s Gonna Be Something

The Beauty of Who You Are

Feel Like Fallin’

I Knew

I Had To Be

Sweet Tea

Freedom Isn’t Free

The upcoming release is the second album released by EMG this year to meet the current mainstream demand for the resurgence of ‘90s country – one that Spotify indicates has grown 150% since 2018 (70% among Gen Z users).

“We are really excited about this forthcoming recording project from the award-winning band Ricochet,” says Justin Ward, President of EMG. “They are one of the most beloved vocal groups in country music history and Heath Wright’s vocals are as strong as ever! We can’t wait to get this music out to their fans and watch a new legion of fans discover them for the first time!”