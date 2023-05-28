Sparks Release 26th Studio album – ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sparks’ 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, was released Friday via Island Records. The album is the duo’s first release on the Island label in close to 5 decades and includes new musical vignettes such as the title track “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is,” “Veronica Lake,” and “Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight,” songs which display Sparks’ ceaseless ability to craft intricately detailed stories within their songs.

All of these songs are characteristically timeless and modern as The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half-century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious, and, as ever, utterly one of a kind. The album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

Sparks has begun celebrating the new album with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30).

The North American leg of Sparks Tour 2023 gets underway Tuesday (June 27) at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and then culminates with the biggest headline show of Sparks’ more than fifty-year career, taking place Sunday (July 16) at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” said Sparks. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

SPARKS TOUR 2023

MAY

26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

4 – Nimes, France – La Paloma

5 – Marseille, France – Espace Julien

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur

3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl †

22 – Tokyo, Japan – duo Music Exchange

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants