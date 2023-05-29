Hanson Teams Up With Busted For a New Version of “MMMBop” & Join Tour as Special Guests

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Busted, an English pop-punk band comprised of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, have teamed up with American pop sensations the brothers Hanson (Zac, Taylor & Isaac Hanson) for a reimagined version of their hit single, “MMMBop,” and will join Busted as special guests on their upcoming 20th-anniversary tour.

“It’s been such an honor to sing this 90s classic song with the band who made it 25 years on from original release”, says Busted’s Bourne. “To have them as special guests on tour with us in September will be really special too. We’re huge fans of Hanson!”

Hanson’s Taylor Hanson adds: “It’s been a thrill to reimagine “MMMBop” with Busted and to see how a song with such history comes to life in a new way. This is a true fusion of Hanson and Busted”.

The full dates for Busted’s upcoming tour are as follows:

2 Sep: Plymouth, Pavilions (SOLD OUT)

3 Sep: Cardiff, International Arena (SOLD OUT)

5 Sep: Swansea, Arena (SOLD OUT)

6 Sep: Bournemouth, BIC (SOLD OUT)

7 Sep: Brighton, Centre (SOLD OUT)

9 Sep: Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

10 Sep: London, The O2 (SOLD OUT)

12 Sep: Bridlington, Spa (SOLD OUT)

13 Sep: Newcastle, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

15 Sep: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

16 Sep: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 Sep: Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 Sep: Aberdeen, P&J Live

20 Sep: Glasgow, Hydro (SOLD OUT)

22 Sep: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

23 Sep: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

24 Sep: Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

26 Sep: Cardiff, International Arena

27 Sep: London, The O2

29 Sep: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 Sep: Manchester, AO Arena

1 Oct: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 Oct: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

6 Oct: Dublin, 3Arena

8 Oct: Belfast, SSE Arena

10 Oct: London, The O2