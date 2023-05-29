REPORT: Queen Set to Sell Music Catalog for $1.1 Billion Dollars

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic Rock band Queen, coming up on the 50th anniversary of their debut, is in talks to sell their catalog of music for an estimated $1.1 billion dollars as reported by American Songwriter.

The band is in the early stages, which could include everything from their 1973 self-titled debut through their 1995 album, Made In Heaven, their final album following the death of Freddie Mercury in 1991. Their catalog also includes 10 live albums and two soundtracks. (Flash Gordon, Highlander).

Several music companies, including Universal Music Group (UMG) and Disney Music Group (DMG), which already owns the band’s catalog in North America, are both in the running for the acquisition, according to Music Business Worldwide.

If the catalog sells for the reported amount, it will be the biggest artist catalog sale in history, surpassing Bruce Springsteen’s $500 million sale of his masters and publishing to Sony in 2021. The amount would be split between Queen’s three surviving members, Brian May, John Deacon, Rogert Taylor and Mercury’s estate.

In 2023, Queen will embark on their 22-date Rhapsody Tour with singer Adam Lambert in North America. Following Queen and Lambert’s European and UK tour in 2022, the new string of dates will kick off on October 4 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and conclude in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium on November 12.

May was also knighted by King Charles III, nearly a year after Queen and Lambert performed at the Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70-year reign.