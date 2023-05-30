Clint Black Postpones Tour Due to Surgery

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer Clint Black is scheduled to have surgery, leading him to step away from the stage.

Black was scheduled to headline the 5th Annual Black Gold Bash in Midland, TX, on June 7 – but pulled out of that date due to a medical emergency. Black’s team issued a statement confirming the 90s Country music star would have to undergo surgery. Clay Walker has taken his place for the upcoming event.

“Based on the advice of his doctors, Clint needs to undergo a procedure on his back prior to this performance,” a member of Black’s team said in a press release.

Black is set to embark on his 2023 Summer’s Comin’ Tour. However, one of the venues lined up for the tour posted on social media – postponing that appearance.

According to Country Now, Black has postponed a handful of dates on the upcoming headlining run.

To date, four dates in June have been rescheduled. The cities are Overland Park, KS, Midland, TX, Catoosa, OK, Round Rock, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Abilene, TX.

Resheduled dates include October 27, December 28, August 4 and 5.