Gorillaz Announce 'The Getaway' On the Run ... One Band, One Bus, Four Cities With Kaytranada, Lil Yachty & Remi Wolf

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Gorillaz announced today (May 30) The Getaway, a series of four US shows set for the Fall, with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf.

The Getaway will be the final run of US dates in support of the band’s recent album Cracker Island and will kick off on Sunday (September 10) at BMO Stadium (Los Angeles), with stops at Q2 Stadium (Austin) on Wednesday (September 13) and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre (Chicago) on September 16 before wrapping up at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday (September 19).

The Fall dates find 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel on the run, having packed into their van following Gorillaz’ recent back-to-back Coachella performances – the first of which inspired The Los Angeles Times to proclaim “Gorillaz rule Day 1,” the second described by Uproxx as “electrifying” – and their highly successful 2022 World Tour led by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation (LN) presale on Wednesday (May 31) at 10 am local time. The general on-sale begins Friday (June 2) at 10 am local time. The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages may include premium tickets, invitations to the VIP lounge, VIP exclusive gift items, limited edition city-specific posters and more.

GORILLAZ

‘The Getaway’ Shows

Sun Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Wed Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf to support on all dates.