Initial Sitework Commences At CTS Eventim’s New Milan Arena

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced the official start of construction at a brand-new arena planned for the Northern Italian city of Milan.

When it opens, Arena Santa Giulia, will hold up to 16,000 fans and according to CTS Eventim, will be one of the largest multi-function event spaces in Italy when it is completed.

Renowned architect David Chipperfield with international consultants Arup have overseen the design of the new venue, while construction firm Trevi is overseeing initial sitework. The arena is expected to take around two and a half years to build, CTS Eventim stated.

When completed, the district will provide housing for about 60,000 residents and will include retail shops, hotels, offices, a leisure area, a conference center, and school, among other amenities.

As part of its role as anchor for the district, the arena will include a piazza with more than 10,000 square meters of space for summer festivals and open-air events.

“We are now looking forward to the next phase of construction. Trevi has decades of experience with this type of specialized foundation work, which will ensure a successful start to the arena’s construction. Together, we aim to create a high-quality events venue in Italy that will transform Milan into an attractive hub for the sports and entertainment industries with a global reach.”