Island Records Promotes Sam Lunn and Hannah Colson

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – MusicWeek reports that Island Records has promoted two label executives, Hannah Colson and Sam Lunn.

Colson is elevated from the head of marketing to assume the newly-created role of director of artist development, while Lunn takes up the role of director of strategic marketing.

The promotions come as Island enjoys recent successes such as FLO, who won the BCC Sound of Poll and BRIT’s Rising Star awards. Island is also a force behind the emerging act Nia Archives.

Colson joined the label in 2021 after stints at MTV, Ministry, Caroline and Relentless. She made an impact with ArrDee, who was the biggest breakthrough artist of 2022 and helped spearhead the rise of FLO.

Colson said, “Collaboration is, and always should be, at the core of everything we do and I’m fortunate to be part of an incredible label team that fosters that attitude. I’m particularly excited to be able to fuse my marketing and A&R skill sets in the service of a roster filled with such a talented and inspiring group of artists and I know we have many bright years ahead of us.”

Lunn spent several years in the Universal Music Group (UMG) international team, his early label career saw him working on albums from Mumford & Sons, Keane and U2, before he made the move to managing the late star, Avicii. He returned to the label to work on Dermot Kennedy’s No. 1 album, which launched his global career.

Island president Louis Bloom said: “Hannah’s ability to tap into an artist’s creativity, her innate understanding of how to reach an audience, her instinct for what makes a hit record, and a rare capacity to tie every element across multiple campaigns have made her a truly exceptional member of the Island team. Sam is equally invaluable, always making the right choices and invariably coming up with the perfect strategy to benefit our artists.

“With Hannah and Sam’s vision, passion and strategic flair now fully focused within these new roles, I believe they will play a huge part in writing the next amazing chapter in the Island story.”