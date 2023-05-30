Randy Travis Joins The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Randy Travis has become the latest artist to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Travis was officially inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall by LMHOF President Mike Shepard during a ceremony that took place as part of the Cajun Country Jam’s Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs, Louisiana on May 27th.

Travis, who recorded his first studio recording as “Randy Ray” at Paula Records in Shreveport, La., joins a select of LMHOF inductees that includes Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Louis Armstrong, Lucinda Wiliams, Buddy Guy, Little Richard, Fats Domino, and Tim McGraw, among others.

“Over the years Randy Travis has made many stops and new fans along the way in the great state of Louisiana,” said Cajun Country Jam promoter Scott Innes, adding, “we are delighted and honored to have had Randy on our stage!”