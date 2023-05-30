Special Festival Edition: 2023 Beale Street Music Fest

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jun
01
2023
|
Transit Bar
|
Jun
03
2023
|
Forest Hills Stadium
|
Jun
03
2023
|
Forest Hills Stadium
|
Jun
03
2023
|
Cathead Jam
|
Jun
06
2023
|
Assembly Food Hall - The Skydeck on Broadway
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
AB Touring
Canvas - Alex Balash & Brian Severino
-
Earth Agency
mui zyu - Alba Martin
-
ETP Agency
Anna Morgan - Brent Tactic
KOAN Sound - Brent Tactic
-
Ground Control Touring
NOIA - Natasha Parish & Kate Bell
-
764 Management / Red Light Management
Alex Metric - Philip Morais
Twin Lee - Philip Morais
-
Monster Artists
As Everything Unfolds - Jay Harris
RXPTRS - Jay Harris
-
Raw Material
27CLUB - Matt Aiello
Lil West - Matt Aiello
Max Bennett Kelly - Matt Aiello
Project X - Matt Aiello
Steezefield - Matt Aiello
-
Campbell Connelly / Wise Music Group
-
Concord Music Publishing
-
One Riot
Paul Cauthen (with Reservoir Media Management)
-
OTM Publishing
-
BMG
-
Capitol Records
-
Convulse Records
-
Dangerbird Records
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|2
|53,478,156
2
–
|2
|2
|6
|33,516,367
3
–
|1
|3
|27
|32,910,077
4
–
|1
|4
|13
|31,691,825
5
–
|5
|5
|14
|29,821,181
6
2
|4
|8
|22
|26,885,499
7
1
|2
|6
|22
|26,788,620
8
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago