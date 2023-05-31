Boys Like Girls Announce ‘Speaking Our Language Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pop/Rock band Boys Like Girls have announced their North American Speaking Our Language Tour, presented by Emo Nite and produced by Live Nation (LN).

The 30-date run, which kicks off September 17, comes on the heels of the release of Blood and Sugar on Fearless/Concord Records – the band’s first new song since 2012. Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows.

The band’s comeback has sparked excitement among fans and the general public, as their “comeback” post on TikTok amassed over 500k views in under 24 hours, showing the enduring popularity and anticipation surrounding the band’s return.

Ticket general on-sale begins Friday (June 2) at 10 am local time.

The band has confirmed they’ve been working on new music and will announce more releases soon.

September

17 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans+

23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution+

24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando+

26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center+

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren%

October

1 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium &

2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas &

4 – San Diego, CA – SOMA%

6 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic†

8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom†

10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom†

11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre†

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot†

14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium†

16 – Minneapolis, MN –The Fillmore Minneapolis†

18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee†

19 –Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland@

22 –Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit@

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre@

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway†

27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom†

30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia†

31 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November

1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ – Four Years Strong and LOLO

# – Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3, LOLO

& – 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† – The Summer Set, LOLO

@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly