Download Germany Canceled For 2023

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — The German edition of Live Nation’s popular rock-focused Download Festival has been cancelled for 2023.

The two-day fest was set to take place on June 23 & 24 at Hockenheimring, a race track located near Hockenheim in Baden-Württemberg with a lineup that include Slipknot, Disturbed, Volbeat, The Prodigy, and more.

However, with just 23 days before the event was scheduled to take place, organizers announced that the festival has officially been called off.

Organizers for the event cited logistical challenges, including the proliferation of summer music festivals, in their decision to pull the plug on Download for Germany this year.

“Until the very end, we tried to make the festival happen for German Download fans,” organizers said. “Despite the first-class line-up, the massive number of open-air events made staging the festival more difficult this summer. Unfortunately, the associated technical production obstacles proved to be insurmountable.”

According to festival organizers, all tickets purchased for the event will be refunded and fans will receive an email with additional information.