Lee Greenwood Signs With Action Entertainment Collaborative For Touring

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran country artist Lee Greenwood announced he’s signed with Action Entertainment Collaborative for his live touring business.

While part of AEC’s roster, Greenwood will be repped by Charles Ray and Nick Meinema, who will serve as the co-responsible agents.

“Charles and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this amazing singer, American Treasure, and Patriot as he plots his final years of touring,” says AEC’s Nick Meinema.

“I am really excited to see where my final years of touring take me,” says Lee Greenwood. “I have played every clubhouse, steakhouse, and outhouse and there is nothing more enjoyable than being on stage, for me at least. I have been blessed to travel the world on USO Tours and play fairs, festivals, and theaters. I am looking forward to gracing those stages, once again, on these final years of touring.”

Greenwood will be undertaking a new North American tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of his patriotic hit “God Bless America” via MCA Nashville in 1984. Additional details about the tour, including some surprise announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Lee Greenwood On Tour:

June 09 – Bartlesville, Oklahoma – OKM Music Festival

June 10 – Hinton, Oklahoma – Sugar Creek Casino

June 16 – Tysons, Virginia – Capital Hall

June 17 – Westminster, Maryland – Island Green

June 23 – Meridian, Mississippi – MSU Riley Performing Center for the Arts

June 24 – Malvern, Arkansas – Brickfest

June 26 – Orlando, Florida – Rosen Centre

June 30 – Alto, New Mexico – Private

July 01 – Greenville, Texas – Texan Theatre

July 02 – Catoosa, Oklahoma – Hard Rock Tulsa

July 03 – St Joseph, Missouri – Private

July 04 – Big Cedar, Missouri – Bass Pro Shops 4th of July Celebration

July 16 – Geneva, Ohio – Yankies Bar and Grill

July 25 – Cottageville, West Virginia – Jackson Country Youth Fair

August 02 – New Paltz, New York – Ulster County Fair

August 17 – Berrien Springs, Michigan – Berrien County Youth Fair

August 19 & 20th – Traverse City, Michigan – Park Place Hotel and Conference Center/Elks Lodge #323

August 23 – Hiawassee, Georgia – Anderson Music Hall

August 26 – Monroe, North Carolina – Down Centre Theatre

August 31 – Syracuse, New York – New York State Fair

September 22 – Ocean City, Maryland – Roland E. Powell Convention Center

September 24 – Durham, Connecticut – Durham County Fair

September 30 – Batavia, Illinois – Flag Day Charity

October 09 – Perry, Georgia – Perry Fair

October 14 – North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Alabama Theatre

November 04 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Private