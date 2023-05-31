Miami Sound Machine’s Enrique “Kiki” Garcia Strikes A Catalog Deal With Reservoir

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Reservoir Media announced a new deal with songwriter Enrique “Kiki” Garcia to acquire rights to his full catalog, including his hit “Conga” performed by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

A native of Cuba, Garcia relocated to the U.S., where he co-founded the Miami Latin Boys, the group which later became the Miami Sound Machine. Garcia penned some of the band’s most successful hits, including their 1984 chart breakthrough “Dr. Beat” as well as “Conga” which became the group’s signature song. He also wrote hits with Gloria Estefan, “1-2-3,” “Give It Up,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” for the group’s final album, Let it Loose.

After Miami Sound Machine, Garcia went on to work with artists such as Chayenne, El Puma, Julio Iglesias and ran record labels, production and publishing companies.

“You never write a song thinking you’re creating an anthem that will be loved around the world. ‘Conga’ is just that. I’m really excited that Reservoir will be taking the lead with my music and elevating it to the level it’s always deserved,” Garcia stated.

“Kiki has contributed so much to the face of modern music as we know it. His collaborations with the Miami Sound Machine brought Latin music to mainstream audiences.” She added, “Embarking on this deal with Kiki marks a notable expansion of our rights in Latin American music and is an exciting opportunity to further diversify our catalog while maintaining our focus on acquiring the rights to evergreen hits,” added Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir’s Founder & CEO.