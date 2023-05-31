Scotty McCreery Announced as 2023 Inductee Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

MOORESVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) – The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame announced that Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery is among the six inductees comprising the 2023 class scheduled to be enshrined during the annual induction ceremony this Fall. In addition to McCreery, the other inductees are Betty Davis, Bill “Fatback” Curtis, Fetchin Bones, George Beverly Shea and Loudon Wainwright III.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday (October 19) at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, NC and will feature each artist’s induction into the Hall of Fame as well as live performances from McCreery, Fetchin Bones, Wainwright and more.

“Anyone that knows me knows how proud I am to be from North Carolina,” said McCreery. “It is an honor to be recognized by the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and included with this great 2023 class of artists. It’s also a bit surreal knowing I will be joining some of my musical heroes who are already in the Hall, such as Randy Travis, Ronnie Milsap, Charlie Daniels, and James Taylor, as well as friends like Eric Church and Kellie Pickler. I am truly thankful.”

McCreery made history in 2011 when his first album, Clear as Day, debuted at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making him the first country artist and youngest male artist of any musical format to achieve this feat. The Garner, NC native has since earned five consecutive No.1 hits, multiple Gold and Platinum albums and singles, and sold-out concerts across the world. In addition to winning American Idol in 2011, McCreery has received an array of ACM, BMI, CMT, NSAI and Carolina Beach Music Awards and has executive produced two Hallmark holiday movies based on his first No.1 hit song, the RIAA Triple-Platinum certified “Five More Minutes.” He is currently rising up the charts with his single “It Matters to Her” from his Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, while also touring with Brooks and Dunn.

Previous inductees in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame include Tori Amos, Avett Brothers, Shirley Caesar, George Clinton, Church, John Coltrane, Daniels, Fantasia, Donna Fargo, Robert Flack, Ben Folds, Don Gibson, Andy Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, Big Daddy Kane, Ben E. King, Little Eva, Milsap, Thelonious Monk, Pickler, Tony Rice, Max Roach, Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone, Kate Smith, Taylor, John Tesh, Travis, Doc Watson, Merle Watson and more.