Secretly Distribution Announces Partnership With Succession Composer Nicholas Britell; Celebrates 25th Anniversary

BLOOMINGTON, IN (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (May 30), Secretly Distribution reached the midpoint of its milestone anniversary – marking 25 years as a global leader of the indie music industry and a hands-on solution for some of the world’s most revered record labels and visionary artists. Secretly has announced a partnership that expands its commitment to elevating work across various genres, relationships and release models.

Through a new label services deal with three-time Academy Award-nominated, Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, pianist and producer Nicholas Britell, known for his acclaimed scores on world-renowned films with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) and Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Don’t Look Up), as well as HBO’s Succession, Secretly will work directly with the composer on several upcoming projects and campaigns. Earlier this week, just hours after the highly-anticipated series finale aired, Secretly released Succession: Season 4 (HBO Original Series Soundtrack) to global streaming services via the composer’s newly launched Lake George Music Group imprint.

Says Britell, “It has long been a dream of mine to release music through my own label, and I’m tremendously excited to have the final season of Succession as our label’s first release. Lake George Music Group is proud to partner with the team at Secretly.”

In addition to Secretly Distribution’s growing presence in the world of music for film and television, which includes indie powerhouse A24’s soundtrack label (Everything Everywhere All At Once), as well as its partnerships with individual artists like Britell, Santigold, Madison McFerrin, Beirut, Crumb and more, the company has broadened its support of artist-owned imprints, which include Sufjan Stevens’ Asthmatic Kitty, Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline and Dr. Dog’s We Buy Gold Records.

“Secretly’s mission is maximizing access and support for our labels and artists,” says Darius Van Arman (CEO of Secretly Distribution). “It’s an honor to have spent the last two decades with a team that has grown to be the most passionate and dynamic in independent music.”

In 2023, Secretly also formed a strategic partnership with independent royalty accounting platform Infinite Catalog, making it easier for hundreds of artists to be paid more often. In addition, it announced a global deal with the London-based Chrysalis Records.

“Secretly Distribution’s growth over the past several years has been a testament to its commitment to serving the independent label community at the highest possible level,” says Anna Bond, who joined Secretly Distribution as its new Planning & Initiatives Director this spring and will work closely with COO Chris Welz and CEO Darius Van Arman to evaluate business opportunities and global operational needs. “I’m so glad to be on the team helping SD continue to build!”

On top of its streaming growth, 2022 found Secretly Distribution’s distributed repertoire featured in TikTok videos with more than 50 billion views, and physical sales – a vital sector of its differentiated offering – reaching 2.5 million units, up more than 66% from 1.5 million units just two years prior. Additionally, to support their growing distributed roster, physical retail account base, and the growing demand for physical products, Secretly Distribution will open a new 90,000-square-foot warehouse facility in the company headquarters of Bloomington, IN, further streamlining logistics and facilitating continued growth.