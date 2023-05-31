The BBC Announces Expanded Coverage Plans For Glastonbury 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British public broadcasting service, the BBC announced a renewed and expanded deal that will see them as the exclusive, multimedia broadcast partner of the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival.

For 2023, the BBC will deliver more than 40 hours of coverage from the festival, across multiple television channels. Additionally, the BBC will provide 85 hours of live radio broadcasts from the eent, in addition to content on BBC Sounds.

In addition, the BBC will debut new podcasts, collections and playlists which will be available on BBC Sounds and the BBC will offer 12 days worth of on-demand streaming content featuring over 40 hours of coverage on BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury Channel, in addition to numerous streams and classic Glastonbury performances.

“Glastonbury 2023 will have even more live coverage from site, including a record number of hours on BBC One. There will be more programming in the lead up, including an updated version of Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting and more content to discover on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. As always, scale and discovery is at the heart of our BBC Glastonbury coverage,” stated Lorna Clark, Director of Music for the BBC.

“We’ve worked in partnership with the BBC since 1997, and they’ve become an incredibly valuable part of what we do at Glastonbury. I think we’ve created something really special together and we’re delighted that they’re continuing to evolve their coverage with additions such as streaming Pyramid Stage performances live in British Sign Language. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the farm in June and here’s to many more Glastonburys together,” added Glastonburys’ Emily Eavis.