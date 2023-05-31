The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 62: It’s Cheaper To Be Yourself

Join The Cheat Code Podcast hosts as they unravel the key factors for achieving success in the music industry. Discover valuable insights on networking effectively with industry professionals, navigating the changing landscape of the music business, and bridging the generational divide. Rari’s candid perspective on time-wasters and Kingpin’s thought-provoking take on artists’ pride offer eye-opening revelations. Gain a deeper understanding of why being true to oneself is not only empowering but also a cost-effective strategy for long-term success. Tune in to this episode and unlock the cheat codes to elevate your music career!

