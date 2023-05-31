Universal Attractions Agency Promotes Jackson Stone to Agent

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) has announced the promotion of Jackson Stone to an agent based out of the New York office. Stone will represent Universal Attractions as the East Coast small-capacity (1,500 and under) agent. Prior to his promotion, Jackson was an assistant at UAA to three senior agents.

At Universal Attractions, Jackson works with the acclaimed neo-soul artist Bilal and is Co-RA to Rob Base with agency owner Jeff Epstein.

On the promotion to agent, Epstein said: “Jackson is a shining star at UAA; through his time as an assistant, he has been tenacious, dedicated, and consistent. We are confident that Jackson will continue to excel as he represents Universal Attractions as our new East Coast small-capacity agent.”

Stone initially joined Universal Attractions in July 2022, joining the agency shortly after receiving his bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Michigan. Throughout his college years, Jackson began consistently attending concerts and live music events, where he discovered his passion to pursue a career in the music industry.