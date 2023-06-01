Bruce Springsteen Takes A Nasty Spill On Stage In Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Springsteen narrowly escaped serious injury after a dramatic fall during his concert in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A fan-captured video captured the alarming incident, showing Springsteen ascending a small set of stairs on stage while the E Street Band vamped the opening chords of his hit song “Ghosts.” In the video, Springsteen appears to stumble and falls over on the stairs before rolling over onto his back.

Thankfully, Springsteen received immediate assistance from his fellow E Street Band members, who promptly helped him regain his footing. Maintaining his characteristic sense of humor, the artist quipped, “Goodnight everybody!” despite being only a few songs into the performance.

Fortunately, the incident did not disrupt the show, and Springsteen and the rest of the E Street Band continued the full performance.

Currently embarked on a European tour, Springsteen is slated to return to the United States for a series of North American shows that kick off in August.