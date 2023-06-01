Dolly Parton STILL Working 9 to 5 – Breaks 3 More Guinness World Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music singer/songwriter and all-around legend – Dolly Parton just added three more accolades to her legacy. During a presentation in Nashville, the global authority on all things record-breaking, the Guinness World Records presented the country queen with three new titles.

She received records for the most studio albums released by a female country singer (65), the longest time span between No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart for a female artist (43 years 156 days), and the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female) (48).

”Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” said adjudicator Michael Empric, who presented the records to Parton. “Dolly isn’t just a legend… she is officially amazing.”

This was not the first time Parton was recognized for a Guinness World Records title.

The music legend, now holds ten Guinness World Record titles. They are:

Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (6)

Most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25)

Most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female) (7)

Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109)

Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (35 years, 26 days)

First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards)

Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist (51)

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title,” Parton released in a statement. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”