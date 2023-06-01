Hands Off Zach Bryan’s Guitar – As One Fan Found Out The Hard Way

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan let a female fan know quick, fast and in a hurry that you do not attempt to take his guitar. “Get her out of here,” Bryan, 27, said in footage captured by a fellow concertgoer as he walked through the crowd at MVP Arena.

The unidentified woman grabbed Bryan’s guitar and refused to let go for a brief moment as the singer then ordered her out of the arena.

“I give J-45s out at a lot of concerts,” Bryan said. “The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal. We’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together. Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out.”

Bryan then tweeted:

I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 30, 2023

The singer often gifts a signed version of the acoustic Gibson J-45 guitar, which roughly costs $3,000, to a random audience member during his concerts.

Bryan, one of country music’s hottest acts, sold out his The Burn, Burn, Burn tour in 30 seconds, which will feature a two-night gig at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium in June.

“I didn’t care about selling out the tour in thirty seconds, I cared about people getting reasonably priced tickets,” Bryan said in February. “We sold all the tickets in 3 waves to actual fans, we hired teams to limit bots, and we sacrificed a lot of personal things to give real people, real seats. Thank you guys so, so much.”

He made waves in the ticketing world when he called out Ticketmaster’s pricing system last year before releasing a live album titled, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”