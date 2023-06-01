Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News
Hands Off Zach Bryan's Guitar - As One Fan Found Out The Hard Way

Hands Off Zach Bryan’s Guitar – As One Fan Found Out The Hard Way

Zach Bryan, Red Rocks, November 2021 (Image: Kevin Martinico)
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
44 0

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan let a female fan know quick, fast and in a hurry that you do not attempt to take his guitar. “Get her out of here,” Bryan, 27, said in footage captured by a fellow concertgoer as he walked through the crowd at MVP Arena.

The unidentified woman grabbed Bryan’s guitar and refused to let go for a brief moment as the singer then ordered her out of the arena.

“I give J-45s out at a lot of concerts,” Bryan said. “The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal. We’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together. Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out.”

Bryan then tweeted:

The singer often gifts a signed version of the acoustic Gibson J-45 guitar, which roughly costs $3,000, to a random audience member during his concerts.

Bryan, one of country music’s hottest acts, sold out his The Burn, Burn, Burn tour in 30 seconds, which will feature a two-night gig at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium in June.

“I didn’t care about selling out the tour in thirty seconds, I cared about people getting reasonably priced tickets,” Bryan said in February. “We sold all the tickets in 3 waves to actual fans, we hired teams to limit bots, and we sacrificed a lot of personal things to give real people, real seats. Thank you guys so, so much.”

He made waves in the ticketing world when he called out Ticketmaster’s pricing system last year before releasing a live album titled, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now