Aidan Canfield Signs With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his self-written debut album, We’re Young, Alright in January, singer-songwriter Aidan Canfield has officially signed with the Nashville-based boutique, The Neal Agency.

“The second I stepped into The Neal office, it felt like a family,” shares Canfield. “Everybody there sees it as more than a job and they are all truly passionate about each artist. I couldn’t be more excited to build my career with such great people around me at The Neal Agency!”

“It’s extremely rare to find an artist like Aidan,” says Neal, who initially introduced Canfield’s music to his team at The Neal Agency in an A&R meeting four months ago. “He has a distinctive sound, an entire album of one-way writes, and an honesty and dedication that comes across when you hear him. Our team immediately and unanimously agreed we had to pursue signing him. We’re honored to add him to our roster for representation at TNA.”

Canfield has already been receiving positive attention for his music and has been featured on critic Grady Smith’s “Best Music Under the Radar of 2023,” and he’s lined up for his debut CMA Fest performance this year on June 11th.

Along with The Neal Agency, Canfield’s team also includes manager Justine Avila with The Moonshot Group James Dail at Wiatr & Associates for business management and Elliot Groffman at Carroll, Guido, Groffman, Cohen, Bar & Karalian, LLP for legal.

Canfield joins a roster at TNA that also includes Ashland Craft, ERNEST, Riley Green, HARDY, mike., John Morgan, Chase Rice, Josh Ross, Seaforth, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Watkins and Bailey Zimmerman, along with lifestyle brand Stevenson Ranch.