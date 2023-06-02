Big Machine Music Signs Several Writers to Contract Extensions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based indie music publisher Big Machine Music (BMM) announced this week the long-term extension of exclusive co-publishing agreements with four writers, Laura Veltz, Jessie Jo Dillon, Taylor Kerr and Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae). The announcement comes on the 11th anniversary of the company – now a subsidiary of HYBE America.

Veltz was named Billboard’s 2022 Songwriter of the Year and has written songs for Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and many others. She recently co-wrote singer Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive” for the film Scream VI and Idina Menzel’s “Dream Girl” for the adaptation of Cinderella.

Dillon, a three-time Grammy Best Country Song nominee, has had cuts with Old Dominion, Catie Offerman, Megan Moroney, HARDY, Jelly Roll, and others.

Mercury Records signed duo Maddie & Tae’s most recent No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart,” earned ASCAP Country and Pop awards in 2022.