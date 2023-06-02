Famed Lyricist Cynthia Weil, Dead At 82

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who had a decades-long songwriting partnership with her husband Barry Mann, has died. She was 82.

Her death was confirmed to CBS News by her daughter’s publicist, but further details about Weil’s passing were not announced.

A New York native, Weil married her husband Barry Mann in 1961 and became on of the famed Brill Building’s songwriters during the early days of rock and roll.

Mann and Weil’s songwriting covered a wide range of genres and styles and the duo wrote ballads such as “On Broadway,” “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” anti-war anthems like ‘We Gotta Get out of This Place’ and straight rock hits such as “Kicks.”

Weil and Mann were also collaborators with noted producer Phil Spector, writing hits for the Ronettes such as “Walking in the Rain” and “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” which the Crystals charted with in in 1963.

In 1987 Weil along with her husband, were inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and in 2010, the duo were among the 2010 recipients of Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.