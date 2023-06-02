Janelle Monáe Announces ‘The Age of Pleasure Tour’ Ahead of New Album Release

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning singer/songwriter and actress Janelle Monáe has announced her Age of Pleasure Tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 26-city tour kicks off on August 30 at Seattle’s WAMU Theater, hitting Atlanta, Chicago, NYC and more before wrapping up at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater on October 18.
Monáe’s highly anticipated new album, The Age of Pleasure, will be released June 9 via Atlantic Records, featuring her latest new single, “Lipstick Lover,” available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.
Tickets via the Verizon presales began Thursday (June 1) at 10 am local time through Tuesday (June 6) at 10 pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Wednesday (June 7) at 10 am local time.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater