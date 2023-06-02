Live Industry Struggles With 400,000 Job Vacancies

RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE (VIP-Booking) – In a recent statement, Ilona Jarabek, President of the European Association of Event Centers (EVVC), has drawn attention to the pressing issue faced by the events industry, with a predicted shortage of 400,000 workers in the near future.

As the representative body for approximately 650 event centers of various sizes across Germany and Europe, the EVVC recognizes the importance of addressing this challenge to ensure the smooth operation of individual events.

Jarabek emphasized the significant role played by the events industry, highlighting its position as the sixth-largest economic sector in Germany.

She underscored the industry’s impressive figures, revealing a staggering 81 billion euros in sales, with over one million employees working across 243,000 active companies. These numbers contribute to the national economy and generate substantial tax revenue. Jarabek asserted that both policymakers and industry stakeholders, including Federal Minister of Finance Lindner, recognize the indispensability of this sector.

Moreover, Jarabek shed light on the far-reaching impact of events on tourism. She cited the influx of 424 million visitors who attended various events, such as concerts and trade fairs, as a testament to the industry’s ability to attract tourists. The synergy between the events industry and tourism further highlights its vital role in supporting local economies and fostering growth.

Looking ahead, Jarabek announced an upcoming technical discussion at the federal level between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) / Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) to explore avenues for strengthening the event industry, culture, and tourism sectors. On June 19th, she will present the EVVC’s proposals for more effective cooperation. Jarabek emphasized the diverse points of contact between the events and tourism industries, which provide ideal conditions for integrated marketing and collaborative strategies.

The EVVC’s efforts to address the shortage of workers and promote cooperation between the events industry, culture, and tourism demonstrate the sector’s determination to overcome its challenges and continue driving economic growth. By taking proactive measures and engaging in fruitful discussions, stakeholders aim to ensure that individual events avoid cancellation due to a lack of staff.