New Label SO In De Goot Names Brett Greenberg as Vice President, Promotion & Marketing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist management firm In De Goot Entertainment and indie record label So Recordings have announced a new label joint venture (jv), forming the imprint SO In De Goot. The company has also announced the addition of veteran promotion executive Brett Greenberg as Vice President (VP) of Promotion and Marketing.

In addition, SO In De Goot has announced its first signing with the banad Princess Goes, led by lyricist, actor and musician Michael C. Hall (Dexter), keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).

In De Goot President and Owner Bill McGathy said, “We are very excited on many levels about the new SO In De Goot Partnership. We have developed a great relationship with Adam Greenup and SO Recordings and have major respect for the work they do and their meaningful roster. Thanks to SO Recordings’ success in the UK and EUROPE, this new partnership allows In De Goot to strengthen our global footprint and offer new opportunities to our roster and SO’s roster in the US. All relationships are based on trust, and we trust Adam Greenup and SO Recordings explicitly. Adam’s a smooth talker and knows how to close.”

SO Recordings Managing Director Greenup said, “Bill and his whole team at In De Goot have been our close friends and allies for nearly a decade. We have seen how the team commits and delivers in all areas of North American promotion and beyond. Bill and I had a joint lightbulb moment one morning in his NYC office – our roster (old and new) aligned with In De Goot’s weight and influence in the U.S. rock and indie lanes – the fit was just obvious. We would sign, record and promote artists together. That morning, in a little over ten minutes, the new label “SO In De Goot” was conceived and born.”

Greenberg said, “I could not be happier working with the legendary McGathy and all of the tremendous people & artists at In De Goot.”