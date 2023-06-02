UMG Nashville Launches Music Is Universal, A New Live Country Music Event In Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — UMG Nashville announced the launch of Music Is Universal, a brand new live events series that will take place at the Skydeck on Broadway in downtown Nashville from June 8 to 11.

The four day event will be free to the public and feature a host of established and rising country music stars from the UMG Nashville, UMPG, and UMe rosters for live performances, fan club parties, listening events, a writers round and more.

Artists announced the event include Kassi Ashton, Priscilla Block, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Dalton Dover, Luke Grimes, Caylee Hammack, Dillon James, Jon Langston, Kylie Morgan, Catie Offerman, Josh Ross, Tanya Tucker, Sam Williams, Mark Wills, Anne Wilson, Boy Named Banjo, Brothers Osborne, Maddie & Tae, plus guest artists DJ Cassidy, David Morris, and VAVO, comedian Danae Hays, and songwriters Allison Veltz Cruz, Adam James, and more to come.

While the event is free, space is limited and fans can skip lines by registering in advance at https://UMGNLive.com.

Please note, the Skydeck on Broadway will implement a bag policy for the extent of the event. Approved bags include medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR 12” x 12” bags, and NON-CLEAR 6.5” x 4.5” bags will be permitted following screening. Backpacks of any kind are NOT permitted. Registration and queuing for all UMG Nashville events will occur on street level at Fifth + Broadway prior to Skydeck entry.