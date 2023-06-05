All Of Live Nation’s Atlanta Venues Are Now Using TURN’s Reusable Cups

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced that Atlanta has become the first city in the U.S. where all of the company’s venues have shifted to using the TURN Reusable Cup System.

The turn system allows venues to sell beverages in reusable cups that fans are incentivized to return for rewards at bins located around the venue. The cups are then washed at a dedicated area facility and returned for use at the venue.

According to the companies, a single TURN reusable cup can replace up to 100 single-use cups, providing a significant reduction in the amount of plastic waste entering the ecosystem.

According to Live Nation, their partnership with Turn at 11 major festivals in 2022 resulted in 1.2 million fewer single use cups ending up in landfills.

“We’re proud of everything we’ve achieved by bringing TURN to Live Nation festivals and venues – and hope that by helping to scale TURN in Atlanta we can help cement reuse as a part of Atlanta’s already admirable sustainability efforts,” said Lucy August-Perna, Live Nation’s Director of Global Sustainability.

“TURN’s brand-new commercial mega washing facility in Atlanta is ready to service businesses and events – and wash thousands of products per day. By partnering together, we will scale these efforts across Atlanta and beyond,” said Ryan Everton, Founder and CEO of TURN.