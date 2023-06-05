Anne Wilson Partners With UMG Nashville And Capitol Christian Music Group For Her Upcoming Releases

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group Nashville and Capitol Christian Music Group have formed a new deal with the award-winning recording artist Anne Wilson to release her new music.

“From the moment we first met Anne, it was clear she had a special talent and an incredible story and message,” shares Capitol CMG’s Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. “It’s been so rewarding to be a part of the success she’s had with her debut project and we are thrilled to have UMG Nashville and Cindy Mabe as partners for this next chapter. We believe there’s no ceiling for what Anne can achieve.”

“Anne Wilson is a boundary pushing artist who belongs in both Christian and Country music formats and cultures,” adds UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “She’s here to take her story and the power of her music to new audiences, while continuing to be an ambassador of faith in youth culture and beyond within the Christian music audience. She’s unique and dynamic in sound, purpose and spirit and getting to partner with her, her team at Story House Collective, and Hudson Plachy and Brad O’Donnell and their team at Capitol Christian Music Group is a great privilege.”

Wilson is a force to be reckoned with in the Christian music world and has racked up more than 600 million global streams. Her 2022 debut album My Jesus, earned her a pair of GMA Dove Awards and a Grammy nomination.

Wilson also announced she has signed with The Neal Agency.

“I am so excited to partner with UMG Nashville, and with The Neal Agency,” says Wilson. “Over the last two years, I have watched God open doors for my music that I could never open for myself. I see these new partnerships as another open door to share the message of hope, faith and the love of my Jesus to an even broader audience. I can’t wait to see what happens next!”