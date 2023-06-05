Armada Music Names Madeleine van Schendel As Chief Growth Officer; Promotes Three Others

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) – Armada Music has announced a series of new hires before its 20th anniversary. Armada was founded in 2003 by Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron and David Lewis. Armada is the indie label behind dance/techno legends such as Chicane, Paul Oakenfold and Paul Van Dyk.

Madeleine van Schendel joins as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). At the same time, Jop Bonnike, formerly General Manager (GM), is promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Michel Peek from Head of Publishing to GM of Publishing.

Additionally, Nadine van Bodegraven, formerly on the executive team of Armada, joins Best Ever Acquired Tracks (BEAT) Music, founded by Armada Music in April as COO. Since its inception, BEAT has announced two acquisitions:

The master recordings catalog of KMS Records was founded by house and techno legend Kevin Saunderson, and the master and publishing catalogs of musician, DJ and producer ARTY, a.k.a. Alpha 9.

Joining as CGO, van Schendel previously served as a consultant for the label and was responsible for implementing Web3 and NFT strategies for Armada co-founder van Buuren. Before that, she held roles at two of the world’s most prominent media and advertising companies, WPP and Hogarth.

As CGO at Armada, based in Amsterdam – she supports growth initiatives, helping to reshape the organization and reports directly to Piron.

Armada has 100 employees across three countries and four offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Laren, Netherlands.

“After twenty years of business, it’s humbling to see the growth that Armada Music has experienced,” said Piron, CEO and co-founder of Armada. “As we prepare to usher in a new era, assembling a team of experienced, creative minds will only help further solidify and empower our status as a powerhouse label and spring the company forward.”

“Armada has a strong history of creativity and innovation, and the past twenty years are reflective of that,” said van Schendel. I’m eager to join a team of like-minded individuals focused on creating new possibilities for the future of dance music.”