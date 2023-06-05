LOCASH Named The First Country Music Honorary Guardians of the United States Space Force.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, the country music duo better known as LOCASH, have been announced as the first country artists to be named as Honorary Guardians of the United States Space Force.

The two musicians were honored during an induction ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base on May 25 where they were presented with certificates signed by the Chief of Space Operations General B. Chance Saltzman.

Guardians are selected for their ability to represent the Space Force Core Values of Character, Connection, Commitment, and Courage and have a connection to the Space Force Mission or contribute to the success of the American’s newest armed services branch.

Fans can catch up with LOCASH at the CMA Fest where they will host the LOCASH & Friends Celebrity Pickleball Tournament. The tournament will feature eight teams of Country artists and surprise special guests, who will go through multiple rounds of tournament play to crown the inaugural “LOCASH & Friends Celebrity Pickleball Tournament” Champions.

Artists participating in the tournament include Blanco Brown, Boy Named Banjo, Chuck Wicks, Colin Stough, Dee Jay Silver, Dustin Lynch, Frank Ray, King Calaway, Matt Stell, Kaitlin Miller, Taryn Papa and Megan Danielle. In addition, the event features music by DJ HISH.

At the conclusion of the tournament, a donation will be made to the CMA Foundation, which supports equitable music education programs for students nationwide.