NEEDTOBREATHE Announce ‘The CAVES World Tour’ With Special Guests Judah & The Lion

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring their live show to arenas across the US this fall with The CAVES World Tour. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in Savannah, GA, on October 13, featuring alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests.
Tickets are available today (June 5) with an Insider’s presale. The general on-sale begins Friday (June 9).
The tour will support the band’s ninth studio album, CAVES, set for release in the Fall.
The CAVES World Tour
10/13/2023 – Savannah, GA – Enmark Arena
10/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/15/2023 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
10/17/2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
10/19/2023 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
10/20/2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
10/21/2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
10/23/2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
10/24/2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
10/26/2023 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/27/2023 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/28/2023 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
10/30/2023 – Orem, UT – UCCU Center
11/2/2023 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
11/3/2023 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
11/4/2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
11/5/2023 – Waukee, IA – TBD
11/7/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
11/10/2023 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/11/2023 – Boston, MA MGM – Music Hall at Fenway
11/13/2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
11/15/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/16/2023 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
11/17/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/18/2023 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena