NEEDTOBREATHE Announce ‘The CAVES World Tour’ With Special Guests Judah & The Lion

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring their live show to arenas across the US this fall with The CAVES World Tour. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in Savannah, GA, on October 13, featuring alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests.

Tickets are available today (June 5) with an Insider’s presale. The general on-sale begins Friday (June 9).

The tour will support the band’s ninth studio album, CAVES, set for release in the Fall.

The CAVES World Tour

10/13/2023 – Savannah, GA – Enmark Arena

10/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/15/2023 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

10/17/2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

10/19/2023 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

10/20/2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/21/2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/23/2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

10/24/2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/26/2023 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/27/2023 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/28/2023 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

10/30/2023 – Orem, UT – UCCU Center

11/2/2023 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

11/3/2023 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

11/4/2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11/5/2023 – Waukee, IA – TBD

11/7/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

11/10/2023 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/11/2023 – Boston, MA MGM – Music Hall at Fenway

11/13/2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

11/15/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/16/2023 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/17/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/18/2023 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena