Outlaw Country’s New Leading Lady – Ashley McBryde Sings About ‘The Devil I Know’ on Upcoming Album

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award winner Ashley McBryde has made a name for herself with her standout, critically acclaimed albums, all of which found the Arkansas native straddling lines between traditional country, rock-tinged roots and point-blank biker-bar riffs – Outlaw Country now has a leading lady.

With The Devil I Know, set for release September 8 via Warner Music Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry member and her band Deadhorse sharpened and elevated what they do best.

“When it was time to put together The Devil I Know, my band and I did what we always do: got together in the purple building in East Nashville, played through a bunch of songs and discussed where we wanted it to go,” shares McBryde. “We decided to take all the things that people tend to give us a hard time for and turn it up.

“‘Y’all are too country.’ We leaned into that – more country it is. ‘Y’all are awfully rock-leaning for a country artist.’ Is that so? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. ‘Last thing y’all need is another tender, finger-pickin’ song.’ Oh? Tender makes you uneasy, cowboy? I hear you. Let’s see how much more tender we can be. We listened to all those opinions and said, ‘I hear you. I understand what you’re saying.’ But sadly, there’s no room on the record for your opinion. We’ll do what we want.”

The first single from the upcoming release, “Learned To Lie” (out now), is a striking example of McBryde’s songwriting vulnerability:

I traced it back to a couple months before I was born

Must’ve heard my momma tell my daddy

That she was tired ’cause babies make you tired

But deep down, she was just unhappy

I think my father did the best that he could do

He rarely made it to the dinner table

Said he was working late, but he was working late

Fogging up the windows of an ’89 Sable

I, I learned to cry

Quietly I learned to pray

Silently inside a house where the devil played

And I hate that it runs in my blood

I hate how easy it comes

I wish I’d learned how to love the same way I

Learned to lie

“‘Learned to Lie’ was a hard one; I wrote it with Sean McConnell and Nicolette Hayford,” McBryde said. “After it was written, I called my mom to let her know that I had told a little bit more of our story as a family. I said, ‘It’s going to be hard to hear, but none of it is untrue.’”

McBryde’s truth-telling is delivered a little softer in the current chart-climbing single “Light On In The Kitchen” that The New York Times praised, “Ashley McBryde maintains her position as country’s most down-to-earth songwriter.” At the same time, the title track, “The Devil I Know,” showcases her aptitude for turning it up.

In addition, McBryde will be on the road throughout the spring and summer for a slew of headlining, festival shows, and tour dates with Eric Church and Jelly Roll. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

The Devil I Know Track List:

1. Made For This (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows)

2. Coldest Beer in Town (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford)

3. Light On In The Kitchen (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington)

4. Women Ain’t Whiskey (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte)

5. Learned To Lie (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell)

6. The Devil I Know (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson)

7. Single At The Same Time (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert)

8. Cool Little Bars (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson)

9. Whiskey and Country Music (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller)

10. Blackout Betty (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford)

11. 6th Of October (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)

Ashley McBryde Upcoming Tour Dates

June 9 Peoria Riverfront Peoria, Ill.

June 11 CMA Fest – Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

June 16 NSG Music Factory, Rossford Toledo, Ohio

June 17 Morgan County Fairgrounds Martinsville, Ind.

June 21 Joe’s on Weed St. Chicago, Ill.

June 22 Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center for the Performing Arts, Paducah, Ky.

June 23 Pine Knob Music Center Clarkston, Mich.

June 24 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 29 Credit One Stadium Charleston, S.C.

June 30 Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, Va.

July 7 Wenonah Park Bay City, Mich.

July 8 Hodag Country Festival 2023 Rhinelander, Wis.

July 13 Santa Maria Fairpark Santa Maria, Calif.

July 14 Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater Henderson, Nev.

July 15 Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Turlock, Calif.

July 16 California State Fair Sacramento, Calif.

July 22 Ionia Free Fair Fairgrounds Ionia, Mich.

July 23 Country Thunder Wisconsin 2023 Twin Lakes, Wis.

July 28 Country Fan Fest 2023 Tooele, Utah

July 29 Headwaters Country Jam 2023 Cardwell, Mont.

July 30 Abayance Bay Marina Eureka, Mont.

Aug. 1 Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, Wash.

Aug. 2 Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, Ore.

Aug. 4 Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023 Sweet Home, Ore.

Aug. 5 Memorial Field Sandpoint, Idaho

Aug. 6 Big Valley Jamboree 2023 Camrose, Alberta

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, Va.

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, Mo.

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Sept. 1-3 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, Ga.

Sept. 19 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, Texas

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, Tenn.

Oct. 19 Gordy’s Hwy30 Music Fest 2023 Fort Worth, Texas