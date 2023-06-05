Rammstein Singer Faces Serious Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MUNICH, DE (VIP-Booking) – Several women have come forward with disturbing allegations against Rammstein’s lead singer, Till Lindemann.

They claim that young women were recruited for sexual encounters, with two victims stating non-consensual acts were forced upon them. Some women spoke anonymously, supported by evidence like screenshots and photos.

The scandal has cast a shadow over Rammstein’s upcoming “Europe Stadium Tour,” specifically the four concerts scheduled to take place in Munich at the beginning of June.

The Olympic Stadium, owned by the city, has been designated as the venue for these performances. A spokesperson for Olympiapark GmbH, speaking to the Abendzeitung München, expressed their deep concern, stating, “Should the allegations made by the 24-year-old Irish woman be confirmed, this would of course be terrible and despicable.”

However, until the alleged incidents are thoroughly investigated and resolved, it is presumed that all four concerts will proceed as planned.

Rammstein released a statement on Instagram, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations. They urged fans not to prejudge either side and affirmed their right to be presumed innocent. You can view the post below.